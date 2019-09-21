South Johnston High School football player, 2 others wounded in Benson shooting

Photo of “CJ” who was identified as the high school football player involved in the shooting. Family photo.

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 15-year-old South Johnston High School football player and another person were seriously injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

A third person — a woman — was grazed by a bullet during the incident in which neighbors said 30 shots were fired.

Neighbors said they also saw the gunmen flashing gang signs.

The shooting happened in the area of Whittington and South Benton streets before 1 a.m.

The 15-year-old, CJ Redmond, is in the ICU and stable at WakeMed. The other victim who was seriously injured when shot in the shoulder has been released from a nearby hospital.

The woman who was grazed was the football player’s aunt, family members said. Redmond was visiting his sister after a game win.

Police said Saturday afternoon that they had identified a “person of interest.”

“Our investigators are also working to locate this person for further questioning,” a Benson police news release said.

