Police investigate after dead man found outside Smithfield library

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a dead man was found outside the Johnston County Public Library in Smithfield on Sunday.

The body was discovered around 1:45 p.m. at the library at 305 E. Market St., according to a news release from Smithfield police.

“The body was found behind a heating and/or air conditioning unit concealed by thick shrubbery,” the news release reported.

An autopsy has been planned for later this week.

“Once a positive identification of the body is complete and a proper family notification can be made we plan to release more information about the deceased,” the news release said.

No other information was released.

