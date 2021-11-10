Police investigating after infant dies in Kenly

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) – Police in Kenly are investigating after an infant died Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Chief Josh Gibson.

The statement said the child’s “accidental death” occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said they weren’t releasing any information about what happened out of respect for the family.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family and their friends during this difficult time,” the statement said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is also working on the case.