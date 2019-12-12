Man drives away after being shot, collapses and dies soon after in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton police are investigating after they say a man drove away after being fatally shot at a gas station Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the Speedway at 11693 Highway 70 near Powhatan Road around 2 p.m.

Police say a man in a black GMC Yukon was seen driving away from Durham Street after witnesses say they heard shots fired.

The victim then drove to an area of Highway 70 and Powhatan where he exited his vehicle before collapsing and dying, police say.

Clayton police say they believe he was shot on Durham Street and drove as far as he could before succumbing to his injuries.

No word on injuries or suspect information.

CBS 17 has a crew on scene and will update this story as it develops.

