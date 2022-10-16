SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police say they’re at the scene of a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

Sometime before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge on the 1600 block of S. Pollock St.

At least one person is dead and another is is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the scene remains active while investigators work the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selma Police Department at 919-965-8189, or contact 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.