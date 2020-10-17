Police seek driver who intentionally hit man with vehicle in Benson

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Benson police are looking for the driver of a car who they say intentionally hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene Friday night.

The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. at Gaines Mobile Home Park at 1402 Chicopee Road in Benson, according to a news release from Benson town officials.

When officers arrived, they found a person in the road near lot 77 with “obvious injuries,” the news release said.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was treated at the scene by EMS workers and then taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment of serious injuries, officials said.

“The initial investigation has determined that this was an intentional act and not a motor vehicle accident,” the news release said.

Benson Chief of Police Greg Percy said the incident was a “senseless act” and was “not typical of our community,” according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run should call Benson Police Department Detective Jared Jordan at 919-894-2091, or email Jordan at jrjordan@bensonpd.org.

