CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police said Thursday they are seeking the identity of a person who made fraudulent purchases at Walmart earlier this month.

In a post on Facebook and Twitter Thursday afternoon, Clayton police said they are trying to get help from the public to identify the man they showed in a photo.

Investigators are seeking his identity because he used a stolen debit card and “made multiple fraudulent purchases” at the store at 805 Town Centre Blvd., the news release said.

The incident took place on Tuesday, June 14, police said. The photo showed a man who was wearing a black face mask, a bright yellow construction vest, a white t-shirt and dark pants.

Police said tipsters could remain anonymous.

The news release said anyone with information about the man can contact Clayton police at 919-553-4611 or Detective Patrick Millar at 919-550-5341.