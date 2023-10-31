SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A former cigar humidor is getting a holiday makeover.

Old North State Food Hall is officially kicking off the holiday season when Blitzen’s Tavern, a holiday pop-up bar, opens Wednesday. The bar will be open through early January.

The tavern is located in the former JR Cigar humidor, at 67 JR Road in Selma. It will have a seasonal beverage menu that includes hand-crafted holiday cocktails and mocktails.

To celebrate Blitzen’s grand opening, professional kayak angler and musician Chris “Abby” Abbondanza will perform country, pop, and holiday favorites from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Abbodanza, the original frontman of country crooners The PovertyNeck Hillbillies, he and his bandmates produced three acclaimed studio albums, including 2006 chart-topper “Mr. Right Now,” according to a news release.

There is a $7 cover/bar minimum. Advance tickets are not required.