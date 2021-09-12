Porsche driver dies, 7 others injured in 2-car crash in Johnston County

PINE LEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) – Officials said that a driver died and seven other people were injured in a two-car wreck in a Johnston County town Saturday night.

The wreck was reported around 8:30 p.m. at Country Store Road at Cut Across Road in Pine Level, according to Jimmy Garner, the Pine Level police commissioner.

Two people were in one car which was a red Porsche. The man driving the Porsche, who was from Selma, but has yet to be identified, died while the passenger was injured, Garner said.

Six people were in another car, a small sedan. They were all injured and taken to hospitals. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Garner said the crash was under investigation by Pine Level police but he has no other updates at this time.