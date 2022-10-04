FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School was arrested on Monday by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of misdemeanor stalking.

A spokesperson for the school district confirmed Whitaker has been an employee of Johnston County Public Schools for more than 15 years and is currently the principal of Four Oaks Middle.

The spokesperson for the district said Whitaker began his employment with the district on Oct. 25, 2006.

Whitaker is “suspended with pay while the district reviews the matter,” the spokesperson said.

According to the school’s website, Whitaker previously served as an assistant band director for Southeast Raleigh High School for 15 years where he was also an assistant basketball coach for six years.

Whitaker also spent six years teaching 5th graders at Cooper Elementary and moved on to be assistant principal at Cleveland High School, Selma Elementary and West Clayton Elementary.