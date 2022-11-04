SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deadly shooting at a nightclub mid-October.

Alquan Jermique Dunn (Selma Police Department)

On Sunday, Oct. 16 before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St.

They said they found 26-year-old Alquan Jermique Dunn, of Goldsboro, who had been shot and killed.

Another victim, 33-year-old Ebony Brinson, of Mt. Olive, was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators said Brinson was an innocent victim who happened to be walking through the parking lot during the shooting.

Officers are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selma Police Department at 919-965-8189 Ext. 2005.