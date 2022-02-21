Railroad maintenance to temporarily close 16 Johnston County roads starting Monday

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Norfolk Southern railroad maintenance will temporarily shut down more than a dozen roads in Johnston County starting Monday and lasting into March, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Sixteen different roads in the Clayton and Selma areas will be closed for one to three days each as Norfolk Southern replaces wooden railway ties and does other track maintenance, the NCDOT said.

According to the NCDOT, Norfolk Southern “can’t say exactly which railroad crossing will be closed on which day, so drivers should expect in the coming few weeks to encounter barricades” at these roads:

Bear Farm Road

Buffalo Road

Crocker Street

Fire Department Road

Green Street

N.C. 42

North Neil Street

Pollock Street

Powhatan Road

Raiford Street

Shotwell Road

Summer Street

West Oak Road

West Stallings Street

North Webb Street

Wilson’s Mills Road/Jones Road

Norfolk Southern contractors will be responsible for putting up detour signs in the area, not the NCDOT.