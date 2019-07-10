Raleigh man charged with child sex crimes involving 6-year-old in Johnston County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is facing multiple child sex charges in connection with a case out of Johnston County that dates back to January, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

Alejandro Duarte Aldama, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense – child less than 13; defendant 18+.

According to the warrant, Aldama “attempt[ed] to engage in a sex act with…a child who was under the age of 13, namely 6 years old” on Jan. 4.

Aldama is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond. His first court date is set for Thursday in Johnston County court, according to the warrant.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now