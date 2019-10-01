Raleigh teen busted stealing legally grown hemp in Johnston County, deputies say

Najae Davonte Riley in a photo from the Johnston County Jail

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say that a Raleigh teen stole legally-grown hemp from a field in Johnston County.

The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Wendell Road. The call was about a suspicious person in the field, which is east of Wendell Lake about a mile south of Wendell.

When Johnston County deputies arrived, they found the suspect with 8.8 pounds of hemp in two bags.

Johnston County Capt. Jeff Caldwell said Najae Davonte Riley, 18, of Raleigh was nabbed before leaving the area with the hemp.

Riley was charged with felony larceny, felony possession of marijuana, conspiracy to sell or deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance.

Two counterfeit $100 bills were found later when Riley was taken to jail and he was also charged with possession of counterfeit currency.

Riley was held on a $50,000 bond, which was increased to $60,000 after the fake $100 bills were found, deputies said.

Riley’s court date is set for Oct. 10 in Johnston County District Court.

