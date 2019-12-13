Raleigh teen charged in man’s shooting death in Clayton; another suspect still sought

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton police arrested a Raleigh 18-year-old Thursday night in connection with a man’s shooting death earlier in the day, according to a news release.

Jairus Leshon Anderson was charged with homicide. Police are working to identify the man who is in his mid-20s, they said.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when shots were fired near the intersection of Durham and Hobbs streets. A witness said a group of men were arguing when one of them was shot in the chest and fled in a black SUV, the release said.

The SUV veered across U.S. 70, hit a ditch, and rolled into a field. It came to a stop near a large industrial building. The victim then stumbled across the street to a Speedway gas station at the corner of U.S. 70 and Powhatan Road and collapsed in the parking lot, the release said.

Emergency responders tried for almost half an hour to revive the man.

Investigators took into custody two people — Anderson and a juvenile female. Charges are pending against the latter. They believe it was an isolated incident. They’re still looking for a third suspect, the release said.

“I couldn’t even get to my driveway. Of course, then the officer told me everything that had happened,” neighbor Etta Piscitelli- Morton said. “There’s no real safe neighborhood but this one I didn’t think would be involved in something quite like this.”

