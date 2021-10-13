Raleigh woman faces felony charge for helping 16-year-old girl run away to Oregon

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh woman was arrested Wednesday morning after a 16-year-old girl reported missing in July was found last month on the other side of the country, police said.

Angela Marie Warner, 44, was charged with felony child abduction. She was accused of helping the teenager run away by concealing her whereabouts and helping to facilitate her transportation across state lines, according to a news release.

The girl was reported missing on July 30. Her parents told police they believed she may have run away with her boyfriend.

On Sept. 13, Clayton police, U.S. Marshals, and Johnston County authorities located the teen in Portland. She was placed in protective custody.

Warner was booked into the Johnston County Jail on a $35,000 bond.