CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 2,000 gallons of kerosene leaked out of a tank and into the streets of Clayton on Saturday.

Now some of that oil is sitting on top of a local creek and it’ll take a few more days to clean up.

CBS 17 crews saw the red fuel oil sitting on top of water at “Little Creek” by West Main Street on Monday.

An environmental contractor has been on site since Saturday to remove the released kerosene from the area, including from the affected surface water nearby. (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

Clayton officials have issued a recreational use advisory, to prevent people from exposure, but assure that the leak has had no impact on drinking water.

Under the advisory, there’s to be no swimming, no wading, and no fishing.

Clayton Town leaders and officials with the state health department are warning people to avoid contact with the water at the creek between Main Street to Lombard Street/NC-42 W, as cleanup continues from the massive oil spill.

A representative from T.R. Lee Oil Company told CBS17 strong winds from Hurricane Ian knocked off a sight tube hose on one of their storage tanks on their property.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is now investigating the leak that caused more than 2,000 gallons of kerosene to seep into the ground on West Main Street, through a French drain, into a building next door, and into Little Creek.

They will continue to oversee cleanup and remediation efforts.

The spill on Saturday in a photo from Clayton Fire Dept.

Monster Indoor Batting Cages is in the building impacted by the kerosene leak.

A sign was posted on their front door, from over the weekend, alerting customers they were going to close early because of the oil.

T.R. Lee oil told CBS17 they were alerted something was wrong, after the Clayton Fire Department inspected the tanks Saturday, after receiving several calls from people who noticed the sticky red substance on the ground and in the water.

The representative said they acted as quickly as possible and were able to pump out between 300-500 gallons of kerosene on their own, before the hazmat team arrived.

She added this was the first time in their 63 years of business that anything like this has happened.

They also used straw to soak up the fuel.

T.R. Lee has hired HEPACO, an environmental contractor, to clean up the oil.

Clayton officials told CBS 17 the oil spill does not affect drinking water sources, but the advisory will stay in place until the testing of the soil, water and sediment can be completed.

Crews will continue testing and cleaning up the oil all week.