Relatives worried about loved ones after 4 COVID-19 cases in Clayton nursing home outbreak

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one worker and three residents at the Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clayton have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Johnston County Public Health Department.

The family of 79-year-old Curtis Jackson told CBS17 he died a few days after getting COVID-19 while at the nursing facility.

People with loved ones at Springbrook tell CBS17 they’re concerned — some say they were only notified about one case.

“We were notified there was one patient here with COVID-19,” said Chris Crume, whose mother lives at Springbrook. “We put our full trust and faith in them. We found out since then, they didn’t tell us the whole truth.”

Crume said he felt so deceived — he decided to move his mother back home.

“This is where we wanted her to be and for it to have turned into what it’s turned into now is almost heartbreaking in a way,” Crume said.

Josh Davis’ 95-year-old great-grandmother stays at Springbrook.

“March 10 was the last time we were allowed to come inside the facility,” he said. “They locked it down for fears of COVID-19.”

Davis said his calls to check on his great-grandmother have gone ignored.

“I was guaranteed an administrator would call me within 10 minutes which they didn’t. I called back and the number just rang and rang and rang and said it was unavailable,” Davis said.

Davis went there himself — demanding answers. He says someone finally came out and confirmed his great-grandmother is doing fine and not showing any symptoms.

Davis said staffers told him he’ll be able to see her face-to face from the door on Sunday.

“The lack of communication and the lack of essentially proof of life has been frustrating,” he said. “We’re not unreasonable people. I just would like to see my grandmother to make sure she’s being taken care of.”

Springbrook officials released a statement Saturday following CBS 17’s reports.

Here is the full statement from Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center:

On April 3, 2020, media outlets reported that a resident of Springbrook Rehabilitation & Nursing Center tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Given the seriousness of the information that was reported, Springbrook feels compelled to respond to these reports. Springbrook can confirm that a resident of the facility tested positive after being transferred to the local hospital. Reports indicated that the resident had exhibited symptoms for weeks before being transferred. In fact, the resident was transferred to the hospital the day after first exhibiting any symptoms pursuant to the orders of the attending physician. In addition, the appropriate health departments and family members were notified. Moreover, the reporting insinuates that Springbrook was unprepared for the COVID-19 virus, allegedly lacking personal protective equipment, disinfectants and sufficient staff to meet this challenge. In fact, Springbrook implemented visitor and vendor restrictions before these measures were mandated. Springbrook has also developed isolation units in the building in the event that a resident becomes symptomatic or tests positive for the virus. Our Center has in place effective and approved infection control protocols. We have also developed additional tools to identify, track and communicate potential symptoms should they develop in our residents or staff. We are in close communication with the local and State Health Departments as well as our community hospitals, who are providing frequent updates. Further, a renewed emphasis is being placed on hand washing and other appropriate hygiene as well as disinfecting the facility with appropriate medical grade products. As an organization, we have also taken the extra steps of working collaboratively with a local brewery to produce our own hand-gel, which is assuring a consistent availability of this very important product. We have acquired 74 COVID-19 tests and will test residents as instructed by the Health Department and residents’ physicians. These physicians will have the option to utilize these tests for our patients, or to work with the Department of Health for testing. Finally, all of the precautions which have been implemented are in accordance with Best Practices issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and State public health agencies. Finally, we must stress that our foremost goal in everything we do is to provide for and protect the safety and well-being of our residents, staff and community. Like every other healthcare provider in the country, we are working steadfastly at combatting this highly contagious and insidious virus and hope that we can all come together as a community to appreciate the heroic work that our people are doing on the front lines Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

