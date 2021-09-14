Rep. Cawthorn among dozens protesting Johnston County School Board’s mask mandate

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-11) is among the dozens outside of the Johnston County School Board meeting to call for an end to the district’s mask mandate.

On July 29, the Johnston County School board voted to make masks optional for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

However, on Aug. 10, the board reversed course and implemented a mask mandate.

Cawthorn spoke with CBS 17 on Thursday before the board’s meeting held its public forum, saying he isn’t opposed to masks but thinks it should be up to the parents – not the school board.

“I think we all need to make our own personal risk assessment,” Cawthorn said. “None of these parents behind me signed up to co-parent with the government.”

He said he was asked to attend Thursday’s rally by a group of parents.

When asked what he would say to concerned teachers, Cawthorn said he would “highly recommend they wear a mask.”

“But I don’t want to make medical recommendations for them because that’s not really the role for someone in politics. My role is to defend freedom and to defend choice. And if any teacher decides to wear a mask in their classroom, I’ll never give them a sideways look,” he said.

Cawthorn represents North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, which is in the far western part of the state.

This story will be updated as it develops.