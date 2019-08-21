Resolution passed in favor of ex-Clayton principal

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Town officials in Clayton have approved a resolution supporting ex-Clayton High School Principal Dr. Bennett Jones.

Councilman Jason Thompson released a statement regarding the resolution:

Dr. Jones has provided exceptional leadership to our school and has worked extremely hard to build a meaningful relationship with both the community and town leadership. Council members recognize the importance of the school to our town, and we especially recognize the energy and leadership that Dr. Jones brought to the school. He has attended council meetings, invited us to school events and has truly become a great community leader. In under 24 hours time, he transformed the school into a place we could have our town is 150th birthday celebration. Due to inclement weather, our celebration could not be held outdoors. His “all-in” work ethic made it possible for us to not only have the celebration, but to being over 5000 spoke together to help us celebrate. We have not had a relationship like that with our high school in decades. Not only do the students and staff believe in him, the entire community recognizes his contribution to the school and town. Councilman Jason Thompson

The resolution comes after Jones was reassigned to a “lead administrative role.” No reason was provided.

Clayton High School students held a series of rallies in favor of Jones.

“He turned Clayton High School into more than just a high school. He made it a community, somewhere where you want to be,” said student Hannah Riley.

The district wouldn’t comment on why his position changed, citing personnel reasons.

“Bennett Jones is Clayton High School,” said parent Kim Winslow. “He has transformed this place into a place kids want to be, where staff wants to be. There’s no other principal in this county or state that would get this kind of reaction.”

