Reward offered after 1 shot in Johnston County home invasion

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County family is desperate for answers following a home invasion and shooting.

A 36-year-old man remains in the hospital following that incident and his family offering a reward.

His family said they don’t understand how or why someone would want to hurt the young man.

The frightening incident happened early Friday morning at a home on East Richardson Street. Selma police said someone kicked in the door and shot the victim in his hip.

They have not said how many people may have been involved or given a motive. All of it is under investigation.

In a Facebook post, the cousin of the man who was shot, Jennifer Ray pleads for information in the case. They’ve put up at $1500 reward.

His cousin wrote, “you will remain anonymous.” She wants to make sure they get justice.

The young man remains in WakeMed in serious condition.

Anyone with information asked to call Selma Police.

