SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Over a dozen teams competed in the 4th annual River Rat Regatta in Smithfield Saturday afternoon. Participants paddle around 1,000 feet down the Neuse River in boats made only with cardboard, glue and duct tape.

There were 18 boats participating in Saturday’s event, with crowds of people eagerly watching along the community’s greenway beside the river.

“It’s a great event, it’s something different, it’s something unique, it’s something you don’t see every day,” said Gary Johnson, the director of Parks and Recreation for Smithfield.

While participants are limited in what they can use to build, they can flex their creativity in terms of design, with each boat varying significantly from others in the competition.

Some creative vessels at this year’s event included a replica of a battleship, a canoe that was shaped like a Cheeto, and a Viking ship.

Saturday’s competition included several first-time participants, while others like Carter Dale hoped to replicate past success.

“We’re returning champs and trying to win it again,” he said.

Dale says he spent more than a week working to design and build the boat he competed in. Prior to the beginning of the event, he encouraged everyone who passed by to sign their names on the boat for good luck.

“We won it last year, called Not a Yacht, I was with my buddy, now he’s old enough and he can do it with me. I’ve been waiting to do it with my brother,” he explained.

In its fourth year, organizers say the event has continued to be a big success in the community, as they hope to continue promoting Smithfield’s access to the Neuse River.

“It’s an opportunity to bring recreational opportunities to the Neuse River. We’ve got a great resource here in Smithfield, and we’re trying to bring attention to it,” Johnson said.

The event included plenty of prizes for participants, including for best time, best design and best sinking.