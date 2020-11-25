Road closed in Clayton as crews battle house fire

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A road was closed in Clayton late Wednesday afternoon as crews battled a house fire, a town spokesperson said.

Crews with the Clayton fire and police departments responded to the scene, which was located along the 6300 block of Little Creek Church Road, to find the house “fully engaged,” spokeswoman Cathy Marraccini said.

Police shut down Little Creek Church Road between Boling Street at Wren Lane and Sunnyview Lane.

The house was an older structure and vacant at the time of the fire, Marraccini said. Clayton police and the Johnston County Fire Marshal are investigating it, Marraccini said.

No additional information was immediately available.