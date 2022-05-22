MICRO, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone tried to set a police car on fire in a Johnston County town Saturday night, officials said.

The incident involved a marked police cruiser in the town of Micro, which is midway between Kenly and Selma on Interstate 95.

Micro Police Chief T. Macon Jones said someone used a Roman candle during the arson attempt.

A photo from the police department showed the device beside the front passenger wheel aimed up into the wheel well.

Police said a small blue car with 30-day tags was spotted at the scene. The car man inside and possibly a woman passenger, Jones said.

“Anyone that has information please reach out to me,” Jones wrote on Facebook.

Photo from Micro police

Jones left a phone number for tips: 919-284-1355.