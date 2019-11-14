Same people suspected in 3 robberies in Wake, Johnston counties, investigators say

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Johnston County and Garner police are working together to arrest individuals who may be responsible for three separate robberies in the area.

Investigators say on Nov. 12, an armed robbery occurred at Reedy Creek Gas and Grocery on N.C. Highway 210 in Johnston County.

A second armed robbery occurred on Nov. 14 at the Scotchman Convenience Store on NC Highway 210. Investigators say an individual was shot and killed during that robbery.

A family member who spoke with CBS 17 said that his brother and mother worked together at the Scotchman gas station together.

According to the family member, two armed men walked into the store and tried to rob it. While they were attempting to rob the store, the man tried to intervene to defend his mother. One of the suspects then fired shots inside the store, hitting and killing the man.

The armed men were able to flee from the scene.

The woman was not injured during the robbery.

Although the family member said it was his brother that was working at the store, the sheriff’s office said in a release that the shooting victim did not work there.

The names of those involved have not been released.







Another armed robbery occurred prior to the one at the Scotchman Convenience Store in Garner, investigators say.

Investigators say they believe the suspects in all three robberies are the same people.

Anyone with information regarding the crimes is asked to contact the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office or Garner Police Department.

