SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A car knocked over a gas pump after crashing into it at a gas station in Selma Friday night, according to the Selma Police Department.

Officers said they were called to the Marathon Gas Station on South Pollack St. for a motor vehicle crash involving a gas pump.

They said a black Chevy crashed into gas pump #11.

(Selma Police Department)

(Selma Police Department)

(Selma Police Department)

(Selma Police Department)

The Selma Fire Department and Johnston County EMS were also at the scene.

The Selma Police Department thanked all the first responders who responded to the scene for their clean up efforts.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash or if any charges are being filed.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information.