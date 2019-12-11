SBI investigating after Johnston County deputy shoots suspect following standoff at Garner hotel

CLEVELAND, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County deputy shot a suspect as law enforcement was attempting to serve arrest warrants on him at a Garner hotel last week, SBI says.

SBI investigators say on Dec. 4, deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve arrest warrants on Bruce Wayne Vaughan, 50, of Sanford at the WoodSprings Suites Hotel in Garner.

Records show Vaughan had outstanding warrants originating out of Lee County.

Investigators say after a standoff, deputies made entry into his hotel room.

Vaughan was shot during the encounter by a deputy and later transported to the hospital where he was treated, investigators say.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

