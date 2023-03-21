RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County man played a different lottery scratch-off game — and wound up a millionaire.

The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified John Teague of Selma as the final $2 million winner in the Grand Money game.

“I was scratching in my truck and I’m like, ‘This can’t be real,’” Teague said.“First thing I did was scream at the top of my lungs.”

He usually plays the Cashword game but opted for a $20 Grand Money ticket when he stopped at the Circle K on North Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield.

“I just had this overwhelming feeling telling me to buy that ticket,” he said.

Teague, who works in Youngsville as a maintenance director, chose a lump-sum prize of $1.2 million and took home $855,006 after taxes were withheld.

He says he plans to buy a house, pay off his truck and buy a new lawn mower.

Teague is the fourth $2 million winner in the game, which debuted in September 2021.