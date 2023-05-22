FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of U.S. 301 outside of Four Oaks will close for about a month, so a North Carolina Department of Transportation contract crew can replace a drainage pipe under the pavement.

The closure will affect both directions of U.S. 301 near Forest Hills Drive. It will happen between May 30, starting at 6 a.m., until late June, weather permitting, the NCDOT said in a news release.

A detour will send drivers onto Keen and Boyette roads, past Four Oaks Middle School. Drivers should be alert near the work zone and expect a longer commute when using the detour.