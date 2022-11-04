SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma has officially announced when you can come to make your reindeer food, ride on floats and see Santa Claus.

Beginning at 6 p.m. On Dec. 6, join the Town of Selma for its annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in front of Town Hall on North Raiford Street.

An hour later, Selma’s Christmas Parade will begin at East Richardson Street and North Raiford streets.

The parade will travel down North Raiford Street turning left on Anderson Street. The route will continue down Anderson Street and turn left on South Webb Street and travel up South Webb Street and end at North Richardson Street.

The town said any individual or nonprofit who wants to enter the parade can do so free of charge and businesses can pay a small fee of $30 per entry. The deadline to enter the parade is Nov. 18 if you need a float, and Dec. 1 if you are providing your own.

Additionally, the Johnston County Choir and Benson Baptist Hand Bells will be on hand for holiday performances, the Junior Women’s League of Smithfield is hosting a reindeer-food-making station, and nearby stores will be open for shoppers.

For more information, or to register, you can call 919-975-1411 or email kblanchard@selma-nc.com.