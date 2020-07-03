Selma hosts fireworks show despite many spectating without masks

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people gathered for a drive-in fireworks show in Selma on Thursday.

In lieu of cancelling the Independence Day tradition, Selma Mayor Cheryl Oliver told CBS17 town officials wanted to give families an option to celebrate while staying socially distant.

“We knew in this COVID-19 environment, this was not the year to have people shoulder to shoulder,”

said Selma Mayor Cheryl Oliver.

Oliver tells CBS 17 the town requested people park in one of the parking lots near Highway 70 and 310. She said the town purchased more fireworks than usual and shot them higher into the sky so spectators could get a good view.

“It’s good to see the crowd out here, especially with the COVID being like it is,” said Josh Adams, who watched the show with his family.

For the most part, families stayed in or near their vehicles, but there were almost no masks in sight.

“Social distancing, I’m alright with,” said Adams. “Having a beard this size, it’s kind of hard to fit it in a mask, so it’s a little but challenging.”

“I don’t want to bring anything home, but at the same time, I’m at the point where I think we just need to get out, enjoy life and not live in fear,” said Randy Monister, of Smithfield.

Police were directing traffic, but our CBS 17 crews didn’t see anyone enforcing the state’s mask requirement.