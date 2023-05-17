SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Selma man was arrested for his role in a domestic related shooting that happened on Sunday, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened on Mother’s Day in the 800 block of East Lizzie Street in Selma. One victim was transported to the local hospital for treatment.

Juston Allen Utsmon, of Selma, was taken into custody. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Utsmon was placed in the Johnston County Jail and received no bond.

Police said the shooting is an isolated incident and is domestic related.