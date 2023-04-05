SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Selma man was arrested on March 30 for several sexual crimes involving minors, according to the police department.

On March 30, Selma police detectives, Smithfield police and the SBI Internet Crimes Crimes Against Children executed a search warrant in the 900 block of West Waddell St.

Police said they arrested Kyle Kenneth Castino, 33, and charged him with 10 counts of felony second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Officers did not say what evidence led to his arrest.

Castino was taken to the Johnston County Jail and received a $600,000 secured bond.