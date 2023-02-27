SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Selma man has been charged with first-degree murder in an early morning shooting behind a business.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Little Caesar’s Pizza at 1202 N. Brightleaf Blvd. in reference to a shooting, Smithfield police said. Upon arrival, they found 30-year-old Tyler Jordan Davis, of Princeton, behind the business with a fatal gunshot wound.

During the investigation of the incident, police detectives arrested and charged 22-year-old Lamore Thomas with first-degree murder.

Police said both men were homeless and not acquainted.

This was an isolated incident and no further danger to the area, according to police.

Thomas was placed in the Johnston County Jail without bond pending first appearance Monday in court.

The case is still under active investigation.