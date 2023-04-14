SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is wanted after shooting another man during a domestic-related incident on Thursday evening.

Police said on Thursday at 9:20 a.m., Erving Francis Jr., 28, was shot in the 300 block of East Lizzie Street in Selma. He was shot in the upper leg and was transported to WakeMed, according to Police Chief Billy Thomas.

Investigators determined that the shooting was a domestic incident and warrants were obtained for Jacquan Deandre Avery-Kennedy, 29.

Anyone with information should call the Selma Police Department at 919-965-8189.