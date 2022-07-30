SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Selma Police Department says one of their officers found and arrested a man who is wanted by the state of Pennsylvania.

Officers say they found Glenn Joseph Meyers on the 300 block of East Waddell St. after being called to the area in reference to a suspicious person.

After a probable cause search, they say he had numerous narcotics and paraphernalia in his car.

(Selma Police Department)

Meyers is charged with felony possession of methamphetamines, possession of schedule IV and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Meyers was taken to the Johnston County Jail without incident, and he will stay there until he is extradited back to Pennsylvania.

Meyers is wanted in Pennsylvania for drug and traffic offenses.

The police department reminds the community that if you see something, it’s important to say something.