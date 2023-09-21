Selma Police Chief Billy Thomas will retire on Oct. 1, 2023. (Photo from the Town of Selma)

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Selma announced Thursday morning that Selma Police Chief William M. Thomas is retiring.

Thomas, also known as “Chief Billy”, served for the Town for 20 years. His retirement will be effective Oct. 1.

Chief Thomas began his career as a dispatcher in 2003 and completed Basic Law Enforcement Training in 2007. Over the next 11 years with the Town Of Selma, he served as patrol officer, senior officer, patrol sergeant and patrol captain. According to the Town, he has been a citizen of Selma for 26 years.

Chief Thomas was the Selma Police Officer of the Year in 2010 and became the Chief of Police in 2018.

“Chief Billy Thomas has tirelessly protected and served the Selma community for two

decades,” Selma Mayor Byron McAllister stated. “He has overseen the significant growth

and improvement of our Selma Police Department in recent years. The positive impact

he has had on the Town of Selma cannot be overstated.”

The Town said Chief Thomas will remain in Selma, travel and enjoy quality time with his family.