SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Selma has updated its safety procedures for its Christmas Parade following the deadly Christmas Parade in Raleigh.

Selma joins the list of other towns that are updating their safety measures. Other towns and cities include Cary, Knightdale, Durham and Youngsville.

“The Town of Selma is committed to safe activities for our community. Our priority is always the safety of all involved in Town functions,” Selma Fire Chief Phillip McDaniel said.

The following precautions will be added to Selma’s future parades:

All entries in the parade that are walkers will be followed by a fire engine or town utility vehicle. They will be driven by trained operators.

“Street legal” vehicles will be verified by having current and valid state license plates.

All special entries — such as tractors, golf carts or other specialty vehicles — will sign a letter accepting full responsibility for the safety of the vehicle before participating in a parade.

All entries that will toss candy will be required to have a person walking beside their float or vehicle handing out candy to ensure that spectators are not in danger. Ni candy will be tossed from vehicles, and walkers are welcome to hand out candy along the parade route.

“We look forward to a safe celebration with our community at the Town of Selma on December 6th at 6:00 p.m. in front of the Town Hall located at 114 N Raiford Street, for our annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony,” Selma Parks and Recreation Director Alyssa Fox said.