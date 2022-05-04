SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) – An Azteca Market employee has passed away after being involved in a machinery accident earlier this week, the Selma Fire Department confirms.

Virginia Lopez, 44, was found trapped in a machine described as a bread mixer on Tuesday at approximately 10 a.m. The Selma Fire Department said half her body was in the machine.

In addition to the fire department, Selma police and Johnston County EMS responded to the scene and “basically took the machine apart in order to get the woman out” in what “took a little over an hour,” the Selma Fire Department said.

Lopez was flown to Duke University Hospital on a Life Flight helicopter but did not survive her injuries.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Lopez’s family.