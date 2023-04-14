BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash in which two people were ejected has shut down a road Friday afternoon in Johnston County, according to people on the scene and authorities.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. along N.C. 242 near Dragstrip Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash involved a dump truck and a Jeep SUV.

A woman at the scene told CBS 17 that two people were ejected from the SUV.

The road is located south of Benson in southwest Johnston County near Interstate 95.

At least two ambulances were at the scene as of 6:15 p.m. The NCDOT said the road should reopen just after 8 p.m.

No other details were available.