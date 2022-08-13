SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police said they arrested a convicted sex offender at a motel hours after an armed robbery at a store last week.

The incident was reported just after 1 a.m. on August 8 at the E-Z Pass Mini Mart at 309 U.S. 70, according to a news release from Selma police.

“The clerk told police the suspect entered the business, produced a handgun, and stole undisclosed items,” the news release said.

Jeremy Lee Holmes, 33, of Smithfield, was arrested “a short time later” at a motel on Mallard Road, police said.

During the arrest, the stolen money, merchandise from the store and a gun were found, the news release said.

The gun had been reported stolen from Smithfield a day earlier, police said.

Photo from Selma police

A few days earlier — on August 1 — Holmes was charged with failure to report his new address as a sex offender, a condition of his parole, police said.

Holmes was convicted in 2009 for felonious indecent exposure, the news release said.

He was out on bond awaiting trial for the failure to report charge when the robbery happened at the E-Z Pass Mini Mart, the news release said.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office charged Holmes in the failure to report case.