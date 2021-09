Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Willow Spring, N.C. (WNCN) – The Sheriffs Office and Highway Patrol are currently on scene after an early morning crash in Johnston County, Highway Patrol confirms.

The crash happened overnight at 843 Dixon Road, but Highway Patrol did not confirm an exact time.

It also did not confirm how many people are currently injured or the extent of any injuries.

This is an open investigation and CBS 17 will update this article as more information becomes available.