MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a person who has stolen materials at multiple construction sites.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that the burglar has been seen at sites in the Middlesex area.

The person is riding the bicycle each time and has stolen copper and trail cameras.

The burglar was caught in the last images on cameras that were stolen at 6607 N.C. 231 in Middlesex.

Anybody with information about this burglar or about the thefts should call the sheriff’s office at 919-989-5010.