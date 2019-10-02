Single-vehicle crash in Johnston County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A person is dead following a fatal crash on N.C. Highway 210 at Interstate 40 in Benson on Wednesday morning, Johnston County emergency officials said.

According to officials, a vehicle with at least four people inside slammed into a power pole around 2:15 a.m. One person was killed and three others were injured in the single-vehicle crash.

The section of N.C. 210 between N. Pleasant Coates Road and Raleigh Road is expected to be closed until around 6:20 a.m. as crews work to repair the power pole.

The identity of the person killed has not been released and it’s not clear if any charges will be filed.

