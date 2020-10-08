Skyfest flyover to honor Clayton firefighter who died from COVID-19

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)– F-15s will fly over several central North Carolina communities Friday and Saturday.

The Skyfest couldn’t be held at the Johnston County Airport due to the pandemic, but F-15s will fly over Benson, Clayton, Kenly and Smithfield between noon and 1 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighter Jason Dean (Courtesy of the Town of Clayton)

Friday’s event is to show solidary and support for the frontline workers and emergnecy first responders.

On Saturday, the Bandit Flight Team will fly through the county and perform the missing man formation over the center of Clayton to honor the late Jason Dean— the town’s former deputy fire chief.

Dean and the wife of another firefighter at the Clayton Fire Department, Alison Vessie, both died after being in the hospital due to COVID-19.