Small fire at building under construction at Johnston County airport prompts large response

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A small fire at a building under construction at the Johnston County Regional Airport prompted a large response Wednesday night.

The small fire was located on the roof of the building, according to Trey Waters, who owns the building. He said 911 was called around 7 p.m.

The building, which has been under construction for a little more than a year, will house two aircraft training companies and a restaurant. Waters said the fire shouldn’t delay its opening much.

Waters praised the response from local firefighters and emergency crews. He also said he was glad no one was injured.

He did not know how it started.