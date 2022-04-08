SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Meet Dominick Burns, a 4-year-old cancer warrior known for his incredible smile and resilience.

Living in Smithfield, Dominick’s journey with cancer began with a gut feeling from his father to get to a hospital.

Following a nine-hour stent in the emergency room with x-rays and blood tests, Dominick was admitted with concerns of fluid in his kidneys.

Further review of a CT scan proved it was not fluid.

Instead, it was a large tumor, spanning from one side of his body to the other. Then came the diagnosis – Neuroblastoma.

Despite the shocking news, family of his said, “Dominick is so resilient and always such a happy child.”

To help put an even bigger smile on his face, a special dream trip could be in the works.

Photos of Dominick Burns, 4, and his courageous journey with cancer. Photos courtesy Angela Guzman.

DOMINICK’S DISNEY FUNDRAISER

To help Dominick reach a dream goal of his, experiencing Disney World in Orlando, Campaign One At A Time has started a fundraising campaign.

“We are on a mission to raise $5,000 to send Dominick and his family on a dream trip…where they can make amazing memories together OUTSIDE of the hospital,” the campaign website said.

$5,000 is the total that would cover the costs of Dominick’s dream trip.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, the campaign has received $1,283 toward the goal. Any funds raised exceeding Dominick’s goal will go towards the organization’s “Dream Bank,” to help more kids like Dominick.

To contribute to the dream trip and hear more of his story, visit Dominick’s campaign webpage.