SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – An employee at a Smithfield assisted living facility has arrested and charged in connection with the rape of a 79-year-old resident, police said.
Ngigi Kariuki, 47, of Clayton was charged with second-degree forcible rape following an investigation that began December 19.
Smithfield police were called to the Brookdale Senior Living facility on December 19 in response to a reported sexual assault.
Investigators were told a 79-year-old resident had been sexually assaulted by a staff member, police said.
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office assisted Smithfield police with the cooperation of the facility during the investigation that led to Kariuki’s arrest.
Kariuki received a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court December 27.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Nike’s new Colin Kaepernick shoe sells out in minutes
- Days before Christmas, NC task force seizes $800,000 in counterfeit luxury goods
- Smithfield assisted living employee charged with raping 79-year-old resident, police say
- Dog owners will face days in jail after 32 great danes — some ‘near death’ — found in VA home
- Campbell University housekeepers out of jobs just before holidays