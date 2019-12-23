Smithfield assisted living employee charged with raping 79-year-old resident, police say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – An employee at a Smithfield assisted living facility has arrested and charged in connection with the rape of a 79-year-old resident, police said.

Ngigi Kariuki, 47, of Clayton was charged with second-degree forcible rape following an investigation that began December 19.

Smithfield police were called to the Brookdale Senior Living facility on December 19 in response to a reported sexual assault.

Investigators were told a 79-year-old resident had been sexually assaulted by a staff member, police said.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office assisted Smithfield police with the cooperation of the facility during the investigation that led to Kariuki’s arrest.

Kariuki received a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court December 27.

