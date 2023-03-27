SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Smithfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber.

Police said on Monday at 9:30 a.m., an unknown man entered a United Community Bank — located at 403 South Brightleaf Boulevard — and presented a note to a cashier demanding money.

The cashier gave the suspect an unknown amount of money and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect and the car. (Smithfield Police Department)

Police said the suspect was seen wearing a blue and black Carolina Panthers toboggan (hat), sunglasses, a surgical mask, a gray sport coat, a blue button-down shirt, khaki pants and gray ‘Hey Dude’ style shoes.

Officers then found camera footage from a home nearby showing the suspect leaving the area in a silver passenger car with tinted windows and dark rims.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person and vehicle is asked to contact Detective D. R. Johnson at 919-934-2121 or Smithfield Crime Stoppers at 919-934-2661. A reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case.