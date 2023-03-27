SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Smithfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber.
Police said on Monday at 9:30 a.m., an unknown man entered a United Community Bank — located at 403 South Brightleaf Boulevard — and presented a note to a cashier demanding money.
The cashier gave the suspect an unknown amount of money and the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Police said the suspect was seen wearing a blue and black Carolina Panthers toboggan (hat), sunglasses, a surgical mask, a gray sport coat, a blue button-down shirt, khaki pants and gray ‘Hey Dude’ style shoes.
Officers then found camera footage from a home nearby showing the suspect leaving the area in a silver passenger car with tinted windows and dark rims.
Anyone with information about the identity of this person and vehicle is asked to contact Detective D. R. Johnson at 919-934-2121 or Smithfield Crime Stoppers at 919-934-2661. A reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case.