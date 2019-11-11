Smithfield man charged in crash that killed 1, injured 5 – including 2 teens

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A 34-year-old man faces charges in a Johnston County crash that killed one person and injured five others late Sunday.

Felix Antonio Juarez-Antunez (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

Felix Antonio Juarez-Antunez, of Smithfield, was arrested at WakeMed Raleigh early Monday.

Police said Juarez-Antunez was driving while impaired when he crashed around 10:30 p.m. along Wilsons Mills Road at M. Durwood Stephenson Highway in the west Smithfield area.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision that left a woman dead.

A 15-year-old suffered a broken back and neck and was listed as not having any brain function, warrants say.

A 14-year-old’s spine was injured, while another person suffered a fractured neck and spinal injury with a lacerated liver.

Smithfield police said family notifications have not been completed and the name of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

Juarez-Antunez faces charges of felony serious injury by vehicle and felony death by vehicle. Bond information is not currently available.

This story will be updated.

